BOBBY LEE BYRD, born May 19, 1933, passed away August 3, 2020 at the age of Eighty Seven years, Two months and Fifteen days. He was the son of the late William Carson Byrd and Freda Mae (Sponaugle) Byrd and was also preceded in death by three brothers; Russell Byrd, Earskell Byrd and Lester Byrd and two sisters; Dorothy Byrd and Oleva Byrd. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by one brother; George T. (Christina) Byrd, one sister; Norma Jean Messer and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 6, at Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.