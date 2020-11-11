BOBBY LEE EADS 89, of Nitro, WV, passed away at Shining Starr Care Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 after some years of battling Alzheimer's and complications from a serious work injury leaving him disabled.
He was born in Acme, West Virginia, on February 1, 1931, son of the late Everett and Luetta Eads. Bob was also preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Williams, Betty Jane Wilson and Dorothy Eads, and brothers Francis, Lawrence (Buzzy), Everett, Jr., Billy and Thomas Gene Eads, two nephews Jack Eads and Michael Wilson and niece Robin Lynn Wilson.
Surviving him are his devoted and loving wife of 54 years Joan Eads, son Neil (Diana) Eads of Buffalo, daughter Lori Lynn Henshey of Charleston, grandsons, Timothy and Jonathon Eads of Buffalo, granddaughters Caitlin (James) Moore of Charleston and Chelsea (Danny) Plunkett of Cedar Rapids, IA, brothers Gordon Ray (Jean) Eads of Culloden and Charles (Connie) Eads of Hurricane, great granddaughter, Sawyer Kay Moore and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston where he served as an elder and as a member of various committees. He attended East Bank High School. He was employed by Truax Traer Coal Company, WV Dept of Natural Resources, FMC Ordnance Center and retired as an Engineering Technician at the WV Dept of Highways after 30+ years. Bob was a 66-year member of the Beni Kedem Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies, and a 32nd Degree Mason with the Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 A.F. & A.M.
Bob loved the outdoors: mowing the lawn, planting a garden, planting trees and shrubs in his WV DOH landscape position, working on the "farm" with his brothers, hunting, etc. He was active several years with either helping out or coaching Little League Baseball. He was very fond of all the players and enjoyed seeing them every time the opportunity arose. Bob dearly loved his family. He was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
We want to thank all the compassionate staff at Braley Care Home and Shining Starr Care Home where he received great care.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 12 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans with the Rev. Sharon Gearing and Rev. Gary McGrew officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may call 1 hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, In Memory of Bobby L. Eads, 508 2nd Ave, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to practice social distancing and that you wear a mask.
