BOBBY LEE FLEMING, 83, of Harts, WV, departed this world to take up residence in his Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born May 25, 1937, at Harts, WV, he was the son of the late Saul Fleming and Maggie Powers Fleming. In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Oris and Selvie T. Vance; one special friend, Tommy Dent; his business partner, Bill Dingess; two brothers, Elmer and Billy Fleming; and one sister, Sue Browning.
Bobby married the love of his life, Kathleen, on July 11, 1964. For 57 years, they worked hand-in-hand, side-by-side to build a wonderful life for their family.
Upon moving to Harts from the West Fork in January 1965, Bobby had a vision to build up the community. From this vision and his hard work and business prowess, the Harts community has the benefit of a local bank, pharmacy, health clinic, post office, and Family Dollar. Bob, having only a 3rd grade education, worked hard enough through his life and eventually became co-owner of Dingess Line Company and other businesses.
Bobby gave his life to the Lord in March 1974 and was a dedicated worker for the Lord. He served as a deacon at the Chapman Memorial Freewill Baptist Church at Harts, WV. His desire was to see the lost come to know the Lord.
He was a devoted friend and family man, always opening his home to all with a welcoming smile. Bobby enjoyed all of the outdoors, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and watching the birds from his breakfast room window.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Kathleen Fleming; his children: Robbie (Brooke) Fleming and Tammy Fleming; Rhoda (Fred) Kirk, whom he loved as a daughter; his grandchildren: Robert Tyler, Maeleah Kate (Austin), and Lauren Gabrielle; one great-granddaughter, Kalani Mae; He was also affectionately known as "Papa, Pap, and Paw" to many, especially Shane, Brackston, and Amaelia. Bobby also leaves behind his siblings: Lonnie, Claude, and Brenda (Charlie) Blankenship; his beloved dog, Mitzi; several nieces and nephews along with a host of other dear relatives, friends, and his beloved church family.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV, with Rev. Joe Triplett and Rev. Jody Harless officiating.
Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery at Manns Knob, Harts, WV.
Pallbearers will be: Tyler Fleming, Austin Grant, Shane Kirk, Elvie Vance, Mark Vance, and Mike Vance. Honorary pallbearers will be: Fred Kirk, Roger McCann, and Justin Mullins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.