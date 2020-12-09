BOBBY LEE JARRETT age 70 of Scott Depot W.V. passed due to medical complications on Wednesday 25 of November 2020.
Bobby was born on the 9th day of September of 1950 and was a long time resident of Putnam county.
A Vietnam Veteran having served his country as a K-9 Trainer/Handler in the Air Force. He was a retiree of Union Carbide/Dow Chemical as a Laboratory Technician and still worked as a Dry bulk tanker driver for Bulk Transit of Eleanor W.V. He was a devoted musician and hot rod enthusiast.
He has been preceded in death by his parents John Carson Jarrett, Vilma Jean Thomas and step daughter Tiffanie Renee Milam and survived by his wife Lynn Renee Jarrett, Children J.C. Jarrett, Haley Ann Brogan, and Danielle Love Neitz, Stephanie Nicole Rawlings. Grandchildren Austin Jacob Davis, Matti Nicole Rawlings, Thomas Carson Brogan, Scarlett Rose Brogan, Raelyn Faye Lambert, Payton Leigh Jarrett, Shelbi Ray Legg, and Syd Neitz. With his last wishes his body will be cremated and a memorial celebration of his life will be announced and held after the first of the year.