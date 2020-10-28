BOBBY LEE PRICE, 83, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Madison, WV, to Homer and Katherine Price. He resided in Charleston, WV, with his devoted wife of 63 years, Merida Gay, until her passing in 2018.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Herman Price, Lowell Price and Johnny Price, and one sister Freda Halstead, and his daughter Connie Foster. He is survived by his son Johnnie (Debbie) Price, Charleston, WV, his daughter Kathy (Don) Clendenin, Jefferson, PA. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends, who will miss his jokes and hard working attitude.
Viewing will be held from 10 - 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 31 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 Noon this same day at Woodmere Ridgelawn Memorial Park, 5547 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, 25705. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any of your favorite charities in Bobby's name. Memories of Bobby may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.