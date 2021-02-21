BOBBY LEE SEAGRAVES JR. 58, of Acme, passed away February 10, 2021 in Charleston WV. He was born in Charleston on June 14, 1962.
He was always a very dedicated son, brother and uncle. He will be missed dearly.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee Seagraves Sr. and Phyllis Kay Seagraves (Sexton). He is survived by sisters Crystal (Steve) Ramsey of London WV, Jennifer (Bobby) Bonds of Burleson, TX, Kelli (Jim) Nance of Chelyan WV and Melissa Seagraves of Ontario Canada, niece and caregiver Kayla (Chris) Hudnall of Pond Gap WV..as well as other nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service was held with Pastor Chris Hudnall officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove served the Seagraves family.