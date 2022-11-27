Thank you for Reading.

Bobby Lee (Tuffy) Holstine
BOBBY LEE (TUFFY) HOLSTINE, 93, of Alum Creek, left this earthly home surrounded by family for his heavenly home on November 21, 2022. He was born on January 2, 1929, in Olcott, WV to Sam and Mavie (Bias) Holstine. Tuffy was always eager to tell everyone that he was "Born Again" in 1967 and became a member of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church where he worshiped and served on the Trustee board. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley, his brothers Junior and Charles, and sister Maxine Smith. He is survived by his son Tim (Gayla) Holstine of Alum Creek, Grand-daughters Tori Holstine of Poquoson, VA, and Maggie (Brendon) Leaptrot of Kenna and his two precious great-grand-children, Coleman and Haley Leaptrot. Dad is also survived by his three nephews Charles, Gary, and Jerry (Babe) Holstine, whom he treasured so very much.

Dad loved his country; he was a proud veteran having served during the Korean War he spent two years in Germany with the U.S. Army's 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment on "high alert" in defense of the Fulda Gap. While in Germany he also traveled on a private train and played baseball with the Army's exhibition team. Dad was a charter member of the VFW Post 4768 where he participated, and occasionally lead, the Honor Guard detail.

