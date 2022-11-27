BOBBY LEE (TUFFY) HOLSTINE, 93, of Alum Creek, left this earthly home surrounded by family for his heavenly home on November 21, 2022. He was born on January 2, 1929, in Olcott, WV to Sam and Mavie (Bias) Holstine. Tuffy was always eager to tell everyone that he was "Born Again" in 1967 and became a member of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church where he worshiped and served on the Trustee board. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley, his brothers Junior and Charles, and sister Maxine Smith. He is survived by his son Tim (Gayla) Holstine of Alum Creek, Grand-daughters Tori Holstine of Poquoson, VA, and Maggie (Brendon) Leaptrot of Kenna and his two precious great-grand-children, Coleman and Haley Leaptrot. Dad is also survived by his three nephews Charles, Gary, and Jerry (Babe) Holstine, whom he treasured so very much.
Dad loved his country; he was a proud veteran having served during the Korean War he spent two years in Germany with the U.S. Army's 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment on "high alert" in defense of the Fulda Gap. While in Germany he also traveled on a private train and played baseball with the Army's exhibition team. Dad was a charter member of the VFW Post 4768 where he participated, and occasionally lead, the Honor Guard detail.
Dad enjoyed spending time with family at his camp in Pocahontas County. There he hunted for turkey and deer, dug his share of Ginseng, and fished the streams for native trout. In his later years you could find him sitting on the porch steps enjoying a cup of hot sweet tea, or maybe stretched out on the front porch swing catching a nap. Dad was also always ready to get his cards out for a game of Rummy.
Dad's true passion had to be operating and maintaining heavy equipment. He was a retired member of the I.U.O.E. Local 132. While working as a mechanic and demonstrating equipment, he purchased his first bulldozer in 1965. He started an excavating business adding more equipment and trucks which he operated until his declining health forced him to "slow down" in 2021. Dad never retired.
Thanks to Hospice workers Jo, Tiffany, Amanda, and Libby that took great care of Dad and the family in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312 or go toward the purchase of Gideon Bibles.
Dad's former Pastor and long-time friend Dwight McClure will be officiating the funeral service. Funeral service will be on Monday, November 28th, 1:00 p.m., at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, with VFW Post 4768 participating.