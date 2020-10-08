Bobby McFarland

BOBBY LEE McFARLAND, 90, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, October 06, 2020. Bob retired from Columbia Gas Transmission, as a Geological Data Analyst, on October 1, 1985. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ophelia A. McFarland, brothers, Wayne, Claude and Orville McFarland. Also preceding him was his sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Clovy Fisher.
Surviving are his daughters, Denise Roberts of Claremont New Hampshire and Melody Kimbler of Madison, West Virginia; grandchildren, Austin, Erica, and Lauren; and four great grandchildren.
During his retirement, Bob enjoyed playing the piano, solving crossword puzzles and helping his neighbors in any way he could. He provided care and assistance to his sister and brother-in-law for many years.
There will be a service on Friday, October 9, at 1 p.m., at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum with visitation one hour prior to service. Entombment will follow.
Due to COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing practiced.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.