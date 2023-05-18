Thank you for Reading.

Bobby Ray Pauley II
BOBBY RAY PAULEY II, 58, of Cannelton finished his earthly fight with multiple myeloma on May 13, 2023 and is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus Christ.

Born on July 24, 196, in Montgomery, West Virginia, Bobby was the son of Bob and Sandy Pauley of Cannelton. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Clara and Chester Pauley, Ethel and Thomas 'Wendy' Butcher, and sister-in-law Melinda Pauley.

