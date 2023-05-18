BOBBY RAY PAULEY II, 58, of Cannelton finished his earthly fight with multiple myeloma on May 13, 2023 and is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Born on July 24, 196, in Montgomery, West Virginia, Bobby was the son of Bob and Sandy Pauley of Cannelton. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Clara and Chester Pauley, Ethel and Thomas 'Wendy' Butcher, and sister-in-law Melinda Pauley.
Bobby left behind his loving partner and husband of 30 years, Douglas Stacy. He was also survived by his parents, Bob and Sandy Pauley; brother, Jay Pauley; nieces, Kristin, Brooke, and Rylee Pauley; nephew, Gage Pauley; great-nieces, Jaylynn and Haddie Adkins; great-nephew, Jensen 'Cash' Adkins; and a special sister, Robin Grey.
Bobby was a 1982 graduate of Valley High School and a 1987 graduate from West Virginia Institute of Technology where he pledged into the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity in 1984 and stayed active for the rest of his life. Bobby was the former Vice President at City Insurance Professionals before living out his dream with Doug and moving to Key West where he lived for 7 years. Bobby was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021 and battled for a year in Key West before moving back home to West Virginia in 2022.
Services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, West Virginia on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Bobby chose to be cremated. There will be a bereavement dinner directly after the services located at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cannelton. Please join us in celebration and remembrance of the steadfast life he lived.
Bobby was loved by all that knew him. He had an infectious smile and laugh, an amazing personality, and a special heart. Those of us who knew Bobby were blessed to know the impact he had on this world. He will be truly and dearly missed by all that knew him.