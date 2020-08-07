Essential reporting in volatile times.

BOBBY RAY SIMMONS, 52 of Charleston, WV, passed away, July 30 , 2020. Private Service will be at a later date. To leave condolences or read complete obituary go to elkfuneralhome.com

