BOBBY RAY SIMMONS, 52 of Charleston, WV, passed away, July 30 , 2020. Private Service will be at a later date. To leave condolences or read complete obituary go to elkfuneralhome.com
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simmons Family.
