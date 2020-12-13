Bobby Raye Osbourne

BOBBY RAYE OSBORNE 58, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 9, 2020 after a long-time illness.
Born March 30, 1962 in Denver, CO, he was the son of Mary Lou Hunt Osborne and the late James H. Osborne. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bennie and Irene Hunt and Brawley and Grace Osborne.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Hunt Osborne; daughters, Tiffany and Brittany Kinney, and Grace and Faith Osborne; brothers, Steve and Cody Osborne; sister, Sherry W. Smith; companion, Anna Nicodemus and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob was enlisted in the United States Army and had a variety of occupations including, mechanic, welder and roofer.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Randy Scott, officiating.
A Graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Harper, Hunt and Taylor family cemetary at Mt. Moriah Church in Walton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com