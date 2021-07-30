ANDREA ROMINE HOLLAR, 75, of Charleston, passed away July 24, 2021, with family by her side, after a short stay at CAMC Memorial Hospital. With her worldly afflictions defeated, she is safely in the hands of the Lord.
She was born March 8, 1946, in Charleston, to the late William Romine and Edana Arthur Romine. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, attended Concord College and was a Beta Sigma Phi. Her professional career started at Charleston National Bank and ended working for Winter Floral. She enjoyed watching sporting events with her son Brian, especially WVU Basketball and Football.
Angie was a devoted wife and mother, who was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Michael Hollar. She is survived by her Son & Caregiver Brian Hollar, of Charleston and Canine companion John-John, her Uncle Ned (Glena) Arthur of St Albans, Aunt Jean Stevenson, of Arlington VA, and numerous loving cousins.
Family will receive friends at Bollinger Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, from 4 - 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 1, starting at 1 p.m., at the church. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church in Charleston, a reception will immediately follow. There will be a Private Family Burial at a later date.
The family wants to thank Kindred Home Health for their care of Angie during the very challenging past year. The family also thanks all the doctors, especially Dr Harris and Dr Wadell and all of the compassionate nurses in the CPICU and other staff members, including the Pulmonary, Respiratory, and Palliative Care Teams at CAMC Memorial for all their hard work and support during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GriffithFamilyFoundation.org (Pancreatic Cancer Awareness), Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, or Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society. Bollinger Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.