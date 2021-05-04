ANGELA SHEA HANEY, 48, of Charleston, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at CAMC Hospice, Charleston. She was an employee of Highland Hospital, Charleston, with several years of service. Angela enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Wilson.
Surviving, mother, Karen Ward; daughters, Shea Nicole Haney, Ricki Renee Haney, Kelly Rae Haney; fianc , Steve Ramey; brother, Roy Wilson, II, sister, Susan Wilson; grandson, Karson Brady Haney.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.