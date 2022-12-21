Thank you for Reading.

Anna Lea Ellis Neal

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

ANNA LEA ELLIS NEAL, 100, of Charleston passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, at home. She was retired from the WV State Tax Department. She was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps and was a member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Born July 21, 1922, in Nitro, WV, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Maude M. Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Lowell R. Neal, daughter Linda S. Jarrett, sisters Frances E. Cullen, Mary K. Meyer; and brothers William H. Ellis, Robert E. Ellis Jr., and Thomas F. Ellis.

