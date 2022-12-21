Bollinger Funeral Home
ANNA LEA ELLIS NEAL, 100, of Charleston passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, at home. She was retired from the WV State Tax Department. She was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps and was a member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Born July 21, 1922, in Nitro, WV, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Maude M. Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Lowell R. Neal, daughter Linda S. Jarrett, sisters Frances E. Cullen, Mary K. Meyer; and brothers William H. Ellis, Robert E. Ellis Jr., and Thomas F. Ellis.
She is survived by daughter, Lea Anna Gosnell (Darryl) of Charleston, son Robert L. Neal of Charleston, and son-in-law Michael R. Jarrett of Malden; grandchildren Capt. Michael R. Jarrett Jr. (Dann) of Washington DC, Jonathan M. Jarrett (Michiko) of Brunswick, MD, Amber L. Merl (Geoff) of Upper Arlington, OH, and Dr. Amy L. Gosnell ( Brian ) of Powell, OH; most precious great grandchildren, David M. Jarrett, Anna Lea Merl, Ainsley L. Merl, Arabella L. Merl, Ellis L. Jennings and Benjamin M. Jennings; and many nieces and nephews.
Family Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Lower Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston WV 25387.
