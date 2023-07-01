Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

BARBARA ANN (SOLOMON) FERRELL, 68, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, June 25 with supportive family by her side. She suffered a long and courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She treasured her family and lived a life that reflected that love. She graduated from West Virginia University and she loved cheering for her Mountaineers. After graduating Barbara married her kind and loving husband Jeff and they created a wonderful home and happy life together for 43 years. They had a daughter that Barbara always said was perfect in every way. She was the best daughter the Lord could ever give anyone. Barbara worked for Kanawha County Schools as a teacher for 23 years. It was always a pleasure and very satisfying to be with the students. She had a passion for art and loved being outside and gardening. St. Anthony Catholic Church was her life long church. She was a devout catholic throughout the years.

Barbara is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Solomon, and father Anthony Solomon, maternal grandparents Michael and Frangie Sadd, paternal grandparents Joseph and Mathilde Solomon.

Tags

Recommended for you