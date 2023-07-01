Bollinger Funeral Home
BARBARA ANN (SOLOMON) FERRELL, 68, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, June 25 with supportive family by her side. She suffered a long and courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She treasured her family and lived a life that reflected that love. She graduated from West Virginia University and she loved cheering for her Mountaineers. After graduating Barbara married her kind and loving husband Jeff and they created a wonderful home and happy life together for 43 years. They had a daughter that Barbara always said was perfect in every way. She was the best daughter the Lord could ever give anyone. Barbara worked for Kanawha County Schools as a teacher for 23 years. It was always a pleasure and very satisfying to be with the students. She had a passion for art and loved being outside and gardening. St. Anthony Catholic Church was her life long church. She was a devout catholic throughout the years.
Barbara is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Solomon, and father Anthony Solomon, maternal grandparents Michael and Frangie Sadd, paternal grandparents Joseph and Mathilde Solomon.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jeff, daughter Jennifer (Sam), grandson and light of her life Anthony Joseph Curia, Brother and person she looked up to Joseph M Solomon (Millicent), Sister and best friend Janie (Nate), many nieces, nephews, and great nephews and great nieces and numerous family members and friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Stephen H Bush and his staff for all their excellent care during this time.
Donations can be made in her memory to Kanawha Hospice or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Father Thomas Kalapurackal officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.