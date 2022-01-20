Bollinger Funeral Home
BETTY JEAN EVANS CUTLIP, 81 of Charleston went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2022. After a long illness, she passed peacefully at home. She was predeceased by her mother Dorothy, father Leslie, and sister Connie Bowermaster. She is survived by her husband Thomas, sister Jennifer Reneman, and two daughters, Jill (Michael Drennen) and Leslie (Daniel Bowles). The six granddaughters Kayla, Jordan, Michaellynn, Laurabeth, Macy, and Emerson were the apples of her eye.
She worked at General Glass in Kanawha City as a secretary but spent most of her life as a mother and homemaker.
She was a devout Christian who dedicated her life to studying the Word of the Lord. She cherished her Bible study group with Jan, Jean, and Teresa.
The family would like to thank Drs. Miller, Rashid, Musa, Chapman, and their staffs, along with Cheryl, Becky, and Amber with Hospice of Charleston for their amazing care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with visitation at 3 p.m., and service at 4 p.m., on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Mask mandatory per Covid-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Charleston, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, or Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.