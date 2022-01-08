BEULAH VIRGINIA BURGE DAVIS, 90, of Charleston, died January 5, 2022 at her home in Charleston, West Virginia. She was born July 5, 1931 in Stillwell, Wood County, West Virginia. She is survived by one son, Thomas Rymer Davis, residing in both Charleston, West Virginia and Parkersburg, West Virginia; brother, George Arden Burge and his wife Carol, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Rymer Dale Davis (2013); son, Brian Dale Davis (2009); sister, Lona Bell Burge Turner (1999) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; parents, Ernest Kelly Burge (1962) and Zella Naomi Brewer Burge Pratt (2001) also from Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Mrs. Davis was a graduate of Parkersburg High School with the class of 1949 where she studied secretarial studies. During her senior year at Parkersburg High, she was employed at Parkersburg Rig and Reel as a typist. During her career in office work in Parkersburg she was employed with the Atlas Realty Company of Parkersburg, the Kieckefer Company of Parkersburg, and then with the Methodist Church (now United Methodist Church) Annual Conference Board of Education Office.
From 1955-1959, her husband, Reverend Rymer Dale Davis, completed his seminary studies at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he also served Methodist churches in the New Jersey Conference of the Methodist Church. During these years she was employed in secretarial work at Temple University Technical School at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She then worked at Fort Dix Army Training Center, Fort Dix, New Jersey and later returned to Temple University to work in the Temple University School of Law. In 1959 she returned to West Virginia with her husband's ministry and became the typical pastor's wife of the era. In 1967 she and her husband moved to New York State where, in 1958, she was able to take the first step to fulfill a dream of becoming an elementary school teacher.
Nineteen years after graduating from Parkersburg High School she began her collegiate studies at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, Johnstown, New York. She later transferred to Adirondack Community College, Glen Falls, New York, where she graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1972. During her associate studies, she took one year off to work for the Cushman Furniture Company in North Bennington, Vermont. She continued her college studies at Plattsburg State University, Plattsburg, New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Social Studies graduating with the class of 1974. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In 1983 she graduated from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, with a Master of Arts Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. She completed additional post graduate studies at West Virginia University and at Marshall University, Huntington, WV
Mrs. Davis was a pioneer for her day by attending college as a non-traditional student. At this day and age most women, if they attended college, attended right out of high school. In addition to her studies, she also maintained the parsonages she lived in and fulfilled the traditional expectations of the pastor's wife in the local church and raised a family. She enjoyed entertaining church groups in the parsonages she resided in and also during retirement. She was also an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing for other people in the communities where she lived, especially during her retirement years in Charleston. She was active in her local church and served on several committees and was active in United Methodist Ministers Wives/Mates organizations.
Mrs. Davis was employed as a teacher for twenty years from 1975- 1995. She taught for two years in McDowell County Schools, West Virginia, at Kimball Elementary, School Kimball, West Virginia. For eighteen years she was a teacher with Kanawha County Schools, West Virginia, teaching at Wet Branch Elementary, Cabin Creek, West Virginia and at Shoals Elementary School, Charleston, West Virginia.
Her son, Thomas Rymer Davis, will receive relatives and only special invited guests who have received a personal invitation from him at a visitation one hour prior to a private virtual funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV. Attendance will be limited and monitored by established assigned ushers. This is in response to the current outbreak of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19.
Interested persons who desire to attend the funeral service for Mrs. Davis may follow the service presented virtually from the church by visiting the livestream link at the Dunbar United Methodist Church Facebook page.
The Reverend Jarrod Caltrider will be officiating. Burial will also be a private service for invited guests only on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:45 p.m., at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 23rd Street and Park Ave., Parkersburg, West Virginia. Special ushers will monitor attendance at the cemetery.
Thomas Rymer Davis would like to honor The Reverend Jarrod Caltrider and the congregation of Dunbar United Methodist Church for the love and care presented to Beulah during the last few weeks of her life. This church welcomed Beulah and provided her with a church home. This pastor and congregation welcomed her into their love and care and gave her peace. You will always be remembered.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, West Virginia.