BEVERLY MORRIS passed away at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, Saturday, October 17, 2020 from complications of a recently diagnosed brain tumor. She had miraculously survived a brain tumor at age 14, having been told by doctors that she would live only six months. Beverly proved them wrong, living to 77 years of age. God had another plan for her life. A life that included being a loving, supportive daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, godmother and friend.
She was born March 1, 1943 in Charleston, WV, to the late Harry Morris, Jr. and Barbara Morris, and was the eldest of three children. After graduating in 1961 from Stonewall Jackson High School, she worked at the Bank of West Virginia then One Valley Bank for over 30 years. Later she worked for several years at Terminix before retiring. Beverly was a lifelong member of Schwamb Memorial Presbyterian Church and then with Kanawha United Presbyterian after the two churches merged. She was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, holding officer positions in her chapter and council.
Beverly loved vacationing with friends and family during the holidays and at the beaches of North and South Carolina.
She was devoted to her family, being a caregiver for her aging mother, Barbara, until her death. She was a supportive sister to her brother, Harry (Skip) Morris and his wife, Karen, of Elkview; sister, Diana Hammack of Monroe, NC; a loving aunt to her nieces, Allison Morris of Charleston, and Kara Off (Gavin) of Charlotte; nephews, Grant Hammack (Ashley) of Fletcher, NC, Dow Morris of Logan; godson, Fred (Randy) Wheeler of St. Albans.
Graveside service will be noon Wednesday, October 21, at Sunset Memorial Park, So. Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.