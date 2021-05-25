Our gracious and loving mother and Nonna peacefully left us on May 18, 2021, surrounded by family in her home of 70 years.
BIANCA GIORGI LEONORO was born December 28, 1928 in Sezze, Italy where she lived until she was 21 years old. She received a wedding proposal from Umberto Leonoro and, with guidance from her Nonno (grandfather), made a transformative decision to marry him and begin a new life in America. She made a transatlantic voyage to America by herself, arriving in Ellis Island on Valentine's Day, 1950. Bianca and Umberto began this new life together in Charleston, WV, where Umberto continued to work alongside his brothers to run their family business, Leonoro's Spaghetti House.
Bianca and Umberto were blessed with 6 children - Frances, Albert, Nancy, Joseph, Lia and Carla. Bianca's greatest gift was serving as a matriarch to her dear children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and a caring and respected friend to all who knew her. Her home was a traditional Italian home, filled with love and delicious homemade dishes. Family dinners on Sundays were always a priority and cherished by all who gathered at the table. Her cooking was a language of love she made everything that much better simply because of who she was. Her recipes will never be duplicated.
Her most treasured moments were with family. She cherished her journeys back to Sezze, Italy where she would reunite with relatives and dear friends. Some of her most treasured memories were made on our family beach trips in South Carolina, where every trip included numerous ice cream outings! Throughout her lifetime, she always looked forward to celebrations with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Umberto; her daughter, Frances; her parents, Armando and Gaetana Giorgi; her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Bianca is survived by her children, Albert (Virginia Ann), Nancy Swecker (Ray), Joseph (Helen), Lia Ireland (Richard), Carla Schofield (Samuel); her grandchildren Andrew, Michael (Linda), Joseph, Alicia Pinney (Brandon), Brittany McCartney (Eric), Sara Ireland-Young (Jeremy), and Gabrielle Schofield; and her great - grandchildren Avery and Brodan Pinney.
A private family mass and burial ceremony was held on Saturday, May 22. Our family's gratitude extends to Reverend Tijo and St. Anthony's Parish, where Bianca was a lifelong parishioner.
"Mamma ma la canzone mia, pi bella sei tu."
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.