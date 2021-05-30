BILL BENNETT of Hurricane, WV passed away unexpectedly at the age of 69.
Bill was born on February 22, 1952 in Charleston, WV to Bill and Celesta (Hill) Bennett. Bill was a graduate of Charleston High School. After graduation, he began working at Kroger's. Bill was a dedicated employee and worked there until his retirement.
Bill led a happy and fulfilling life. He was a huge fan of Capital High School sports and loved attending all the games. He enjoyed gardening, taking walks, his cat (Kim), his wonderful neighbors and going to Marco's for pizza. Bill was a kind man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Celesta and his sister, Carolyn Bennett Meador. He is survived by his sisters' children, Lynne Whyte, Cindy Fisher, and Michelle Chambers of California. He is also survived by numerous other family members in the West Virginia area that he loved dearly.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.