BILLY RAY McGLOTHLIN, 77, of Charleston, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at CAMC memorial Division, Charleston. He was born in Charleston, WV on June 30, 1943 and was a 1961 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Billy Ray was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, and was retired from Union Carbide with 35 years of service.
He loved making things with wood, especially clocks, and most recently he had been making Santa Claus and Easter Bunny yard decorations. He enjoyed reading and with his large collection of books he was always looking for something new to read.
Billy Ray enjoyed helping others, such as mowing a lawn for someone, providing a ride to a doctor appointment or simply taking care of the church vans. Most of all he loved his family and friends who will miss him greatly.
Surviving, beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Deanna; daughter, Sherry; grandson, Joey; "special daughters", Autumn Peterson and Robin Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Wanda McGlothlin; niece, Pam Ellison and husband Bobby; nephew, David McGlothlin and wife Becky; and his favorite walking buddy, Sparky.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Please a mask while attending the visitation or the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. Charleston, WV 25302.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.