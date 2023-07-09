Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bonnie Lou (Lytton) Penn
SYSTEM

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

BONNIE LOU (LYTTON) PENN, 83, of Charleston, departed this life Friday, July 7, 2023 at Oakridge Center following a long illness.

She was born March 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Norris N. and Virginia (Peck) Lytton. Also preceding her in death is her very close sister, Rose Ann Affolter.

