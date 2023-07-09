Bollinger Funeral Home
BONNIE LOU (LYTTON) PENN, 83, of Charleston, departed this life Friday, July 7, 2023 at Oakridge Center following a long illness.
She was born March 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Norris N. and Virginia (Peck) Lytton. Also preceding her in death is her very close sister, Rose Ann Affolter.
Bonnie graduated from Stonewall Jackson in 1958. She played clarinet and bass clarinet in band and cello in orchestra. She was very active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She was a band mother, a choir mother, a homeroom mother and a scout leader for several years. Bonnie loved to travel and had visited Hawaii, Alaska and 40 others states. She also visited Canada, Mexico, England, Wales, Scotland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Bahamas. She was a very loving and sweet woman and will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Clarence Elwood Penn, III; children, Elwood Penn, IV (Beth) and Belinda Skeen; brother, Norris N. Lytton, II; grandchildren, Jenica Showman, Joseph Skeen, Anthony Penn, Jasmine Penn, Cameron Penn, Cory Penn; six great grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to thank complete care at Oakridge Center for all of the loving care that Bonnie was provided.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.