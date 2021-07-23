BONNIE ROBERTS, 89, of Charleston passed away suddenly at home on July 20, 2021. She was the daughter of Elmer and Dessie Chapman. Bonnie was a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband of almost 44 years, William C. Roberts, Jr.; sister, Verna; brothers, Gene and Benny.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Sue; children, Debbie Sigman(Ted), Bill Roberts(Sharon), Tammi Means, and Mike Roberts(Izetta); grandchildren, David Roberts(Lisa), Mallory Means, Teddy Sigman(Carrie), Kristen Means, Allison Paas(Alex), Cody Means, Cory Means, Stephanie Hill(Rob), and Ed Sigman; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bayleigh, Brayden, Jace, Javen, Sadie, Skylar, Noah, and Tyler; special friend, Darrell Finney.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Bollinger Funeral Home, on Charleston's west side, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.