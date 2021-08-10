Thank you for Reading.

Bollinger Funeral Home

420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
BONNIE SUE SUPPA, 77, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at home. Memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

