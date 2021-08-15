CARL "STICK" CLIFTON HAIRSTON, 72, of Charleston, West Virginia, went to his heavenly home on August 12, 2021. He was born on October 12, 1948 in Switchback, WV, located in McDowell County.
Carl held many occupations over his lifetime, including coal miner, laborer, and in building maintenance.
He enjoyed first and foremost fishing in various lakes and streams in West Virginia. He loved cooking and preparing delicious dishes.
He spent a short stint boxing in amateur competitions, where he earned his nickname. He also enjoyed playing cards and pool with friends.
Carl had a great sense of style. He enjoyed shopping and coordinating his clothes. His hats and shoes were always stylish.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Lovonza Reed Hairston; son, Carl Hairston, Jr,; sister Marlene Price; brother, Floyd Hairston.
He is survived by long-time companion and care-giver Julie Clifton of Charleston, sons, Phillip Hall (Amanda) of Parkersburg, WV, Michael Nelson (Meghan) of Mebane, NC; daughter, Shatawna Hairston of Detroit, MI; sister Doris Simmons of Anderson, SC; brothers, Melvin Hairston of Anderson, SC, Rudolph "Rudie" Hairston of Southfield, MI, James "Jack" Hairston of Charleston, WV, and Fred Hairston of Mesa, AZ; several grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, and loved ones.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Final resting place will be in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in South Charleston, WV.