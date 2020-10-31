CARLOS ROSE, 84, of Sissonville, son of the late Owen and Erma Rose, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 at CAMC.
He attended Stonewall Jackson High School in the 1950's and was retired from Frito-Lay after 20 years of service. He attended services at several churches and had a great love for God and enjoyed going to gospel sings. Carlos also enjoyed church ladies' good home cooking. He enjoyed hunting, telling stories and dearly loved his family.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eloise Ray Rose; granddaughter, Brandi Rose and his best friend and hunting buddy, Benny Haynes.
Surviving, sons, William (Angie) Rose, Ralph (Barbie) Rose, Robert (Jennifer) Rose; daughter, Patty Rose Broyles (Chester); sister, Thelma Hill; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be no service or visitation. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.