CAROL FRANCES BASHLOR SULLIVAN, age 82 of Big Chimney, WV, joined her family in Heaven on January 14, 2023.
Born April 12, 1940, she was the beloved daughter of the late Norton Alexander and Delsie Amazetta Bashlor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sullivan; son, Timothy Sullivan; brother, Carl Bashlor; and sister, Martha Jane Bashlor.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, and a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley. She graduated from Elkview High School in 1958, and Charleston Business College. She retired after over 30 years of service from Cabot Gas Company of Charleston.
Carol was devoted to her family, working at an early age at Kresage Department Store to help add to the family income. Always generous and loving, remembering her brothers at Christmas with the purchase of their first electric shavers. She was constantly there to lend a hand when needed.
She enjoyed traveling and spending holidays with her family. She cherished her pets which included birds, cats, rabbits and dogs.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk River Communities in Kanawha County Museum.
She is survived by her brothers, Edward James, Richard Lynn Bashlor (Claudia Kay), Norton Brooks Bashlor (Charlene) of Elkview; children, Tammy Crosswaite and Becky Boggs; nieces and nephews, Sharon Bashlor, Janet Bashlor, Carl Michael Bashlor, Gary Bashlor and James Bashlor.
A Service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with Rev. Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
