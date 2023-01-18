Thank you for Reading.

Carol Frances Bashlor Sullivan
Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
CAROL FRANCES BASHLOR SULLIVAN, age 82 of Big Chimney, WV, joined her family in Heaven on January 14, 2023.

Born April 12, 1940, she was the beloved daughter of the late Norton Alexander and Delsie Amazetta Bashlor. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sullivan; son, Timothy Sullivan; brother, Carl Bashlor; and sister, Martha Jane Bashlor.

