CAROL MARTIN MONTGOMERY, 84, of Charleston, WV passed from this world on Friday, April 10, 2022. She died of natural causes and will be sorely missed by friends and family.
Carol was born on October 22, 1937 in Charleston to J. William and Mary Martin and was the eldest of three daughters.
She had an idyllic childhood. As a young girl, Carol enjoyed dancing, playing outside in the neighborhood until dark and planning and performing in neighborhood plays. As a teenager, she excelled at ballet, tap dancing and jitterbugging and spent time hanging out with her friends at the Valley Bell Dairy, which was her family's business. Her father was often working to grow the dairy while her mother, the consummate homemaker, relied on Carol to help care for her two younger sisters, Mary Beth and Debbie, who were sixteen and eight years younger.
After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High, Carol took the gigantic leap of leaving home to attend Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL to be educated as a teacher. There, she spent three happy years, joining Alpha Delta Pi sorority, making lifelong friends and meeting her husband-to-be, Peyton Montgomery. After her junior year, Carol left college to marry Peyton, who had enlisted in the U.S. Army. The couple spent several happy years stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador and West Point, NY. Thereafter, with a new baby Peyton in tow, they returned to Charleston, WV where they set up their household and enlarged their family by the birth of their daughter, Pamela.
As the years went by, Carol lovingly fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and homemaker, spending countless hours on a dusty baseball field or stuffy basketball court with son Peyton, and driving daughter Pam to dance or majorette practice. During those years, she enjoyed the friendship of neighbors on Chappell Road and other friends in the community. Weekend nights were occasionally spent dancing the night away at the Top of the Inn Charleston House with friends, including Jim and Shirley Davis. Carol and her husband Peyton were excellent dancers who once won the Sternwheel Regatta Jitterbug Contest.
As her children grew, she became more active in the community and spent many years on the University of Charleston Builders Board, Pilot Club, the Chappell Road Garden Club and the Stonewall Jackson High Reunion Committee. She also spent several years working one-on-one assisting adults learn to read and write through Literacy West Virginia. Carol took particular joy in giving toys and clothes to children at Christmas time through Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army Angel Tree and other groups. She was known to accept numerous children and fill shopping carts to the brim. She said, "You know we don't need anything. I'd rather give." She was generous and charitable. Carol was a 50 plus year member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Carol had a nurturing streak, perhaps growing from being the eldest of three, and maintained extremely close relationships with her sisters all of her life. She was heartbroken by the death of her baby sister, Debbie, in 2018. She also grew very close relationships with older family members and friends and assumed caregiving responsibilities for them in later years.
One of Carol's great loves was for her pets, of which she had many over the years, some of which were adopted from the shelter and some which wandered out the woods to her house. One dog walked up her driveway and took up residence in the garage. That day, Carol said, "That dog is staying in the garage. I am not going to let her in the house!" Within a week, the dog was sleeping in Carol's bed.
Carol is survived by her son, Peyton Montgomery of Charleston, WV; her daughter Pam Lorensen (Charlie) of Charleston, WV. She is survived by two grandchildren, Kristen Heinlein (Andy) of Augusta, GA and Will Lorensen (Laura) of Charleston, WV. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Eliza Heinlein, Miles Heinlein and Finley Heinlein, of Augusta, GA. Carol leaves this earth before the birth of her grandson's first child, a daughter, expected in August by Laura and Will.
Other close family left to mourn her death include her sister, Mary Beth Carson (Skip) of Charleston, SC and their daughter Megan Kilb and her husband Eddie Kilb. Their children, Carson and Landon will also mourn their great aunt's death. Alex Belcher, brother-in-law and widower of Carol's baby sister, Debbie will also feel her passing. Carol will also be missed by her sister-in-law Margaret Poole (Samuel) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and their three children, Samuel Poole, Charles Pool and Carrie Poole.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, J. William Martin and Mary Martin, husband, Peyton Montgomery, and sister, Debbie Belcher.
The family thanks Marta Raab and the other ladies of the Village Caregiving and the team at Stonerise-Charleston for their kind care as her health declined.
The family will be gathering at a later date to mourn her passing. In lieu of flowers, Carol would appreciate donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or the University of Charleston.
Bollinger Funeral Home. Charleston, is handling the arrangements.