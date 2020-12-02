CAROLYN E. MILLER, 89, of Charleston, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Elmcroft of Teays Valley Assisted Living. She was of the Methodist faith and was retired from the Kanawha County Bd. Of Education as Principal at Piedmont Elementary, Charleston, with many years of service.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Lottie England; husband, Richard Miller, and a brother.
Carolyn was married to Richard Miller for 35 years until his passing in 2017. She is survived by Richard's family and her many teacher friends who will dearly miss her.
Private burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.