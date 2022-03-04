Bollinger Funeral Home
CHARLENE WRIGHT PORTER passed away at age 73 on Monday, February 28, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1948, in Charleston, WV. She was born to Charles Wright and Lorraine Wright. She graduated from James Madison College in Virginia. She also worked for the family business of Wright Tire and Battery Company in Charleston, WV. After the closing of the family business in 2001, she was called to teach at Fair Haven Christian School. Then after working at Fair Haven for a few years, she went to teach at South Charleston Christian Academy until 2015. In 2015 she retired from teaching due to health reasons. Then in 2016 she was able to receive a kidney transplant and then was able to enjoy life and to meet her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lorraine Wright, and her brother Charles "Chuck" Wright Jr. She is survived by her husband Eddie Porter, daughter Marsha Sizemore, and granddaughter Abigail Sizemore. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Beverly Wright, Patty Carter, Gloria Carver, and brother-in-law Donald Porter.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Friday (March 4, 2022, at Tyler Mt Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.