Charles Dudley
MR. CHARLES DUDLEY, 81, a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial on December 16, 2022 after a short illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Charlie was born in Charleston, WV on June 13, 1941 and was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Dudley and his father Walter "Jake" Dudley.

