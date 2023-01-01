Bollinger Funeral Home
MR. CHARLES DUDLEY, 81, a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial on December 16, 2022 after a short illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
Charlie was born in Charleston, WV on June 13, 1941 and was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Dudley and his father Walter "Jake" Dudley.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara McClellan, his brother, Vincent Dudley; his nephews Nicholas and Benjamin Dudley, William Thomas McClellan and niece Elizabeth McClellan; great nephews and nieces Anna, Jake, and Sam Dudley and Tommy, Andrew and Maggie McClellan.
After completing his military service in the US Army, Charlie returned home to continue building custom designed homes with his father and brother.
Charlie was a wonderful, kind, loving, and gentle man. He enjoyed fishing in Melbourne, Florida with his good friends Tim and Rhynee Harris. He also enjoyed spending summer days at the Farmer's Market with his dear friends Robby and Judy Gantz and Mary Sneed at Robby's Market.
A celebration honoring his life will be held in the spring. The family suggests donations in Charlie's memory be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Bollinger Funeral Home.