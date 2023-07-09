Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
CLIFFORD H. WITT, 91, of Charleston fought a good fight, kept the faith and finished his course on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at home surrounded by family.
He was born January 19, 1932. A son of the late, Bryan J. and Inez B. (Carter) Witt. Also preceding him in death are his loving wife, Betty Jo (Toler) Witt; four brothers, Jerry Menninger, Virgil Menninger, Carl Whitlock, Gene Whitlock; two sisters, Velva Craigo and Delores Cummings.
Clifford was a charter member of the North Charleston Apostolic Church for over 76 years. He served in various ways through the years and always had a heart of ministry to serve the Church and others needing help. He also served his country in the US Army and was a member of American Legion Post 200. He was a 1950 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Before retiring, he was a motor winder for Charleston Electric, General Electric and Central Machine Shop for AEP.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving children: Cindy (Tony) Means, Beverly (Tim) Graley and Randy (Paula) Witt; special coffee friend Jean Smith; two brothers, Jimmy Witt and Joe Menninger; two sisters, Delores Thomas and Barbara Whitlock; nine grandchildren, Tiphanii (Justin) Meadors, Matthew (Ashley) Means, Justin Witt, Britni Ross, Joel (Hannah) Graley, Jennifer (Aaron) Wright, Alexander (Lauren) Graley, Bryce Graley and Ashton (Jordan) Pritt; ten great grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who assisted with caring for Clifford.
Those who knew Clifford well, know that his heart was "building the kingdom". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Charleston Apostolic Church Building Fund - 2400 6th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
Celebration of Life Home-Going service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the North Charleston Apostolic Church with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Entombment will follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens with military graveside rites by St. Albans VFW #6418 and American Legion Post #73.
Friends and family will gather from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Church.
Bollinger Funeral Home - 420 Lee Street, W., Charleston, WV 25302 is assisting the family with arrangements.