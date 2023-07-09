Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Clifford H. Witt
SYSTEM

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

CLIFFORD H. WITT, 91, of Charleston fought a good fight, kept the faith and finished his course on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

He was born January 19, 1932. A son of the late, Bryan J. and Inez B. (Carter) Witt. Also preceding him in death are his loving wife, Betty Jo (Toler) Witt; four brothers, Jerry Menninger, Virgil Menninger, Carl Whitlock, Gene Whitlock; two sisters, Velva Craigo and Delores Cummings.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you