DAVID CONRAD WIBBERG, 64, of Charleston, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a retired contractor for the State of West Virginia and the US Federal Government. David was a longtime and faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where he was active in the church choir. He was an avid WVU and Marshall sports fan and loved animals as well as enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents, Clarance and Mary Wibberg.
Surviving, sisters, Cheri Lamb, Jackie Bowen, Joann Pritt; brothers, Mike and John Wibberg; several nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston, with Rev. Tijo George officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Please practice social distancing and it is asked that you wear a mask.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.