DAVID LEE HAYNES, 83, of Charleston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was a devout Christian, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member, teacher, and served on the board of Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
He was born September 5, 1939 to the late Murlie and Theodore Haynes. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony David Haynes; and his sister, Janet Scragg.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Shamblin Haynes of Charleston; son Rodney (Sherry) Haynes of Clendenin; sister, Sandy (Randy) Roberts of Charleston; daughter in law, Toi Haynes of FL; brother in law, Jake Scragg of Charleston; grandchildren, Samantha Haynes, Sarah Stahl and Cheyenne Haynes; great grandchildren, Mason, Anthony, and Zaria; step grandson, George (Amanda) Morris; step granddaughter, Avery; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m., Monday March 13, 2023 at Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, with Pastor David Taylor and Pastor John Hensley officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 - 12 p.m., Monday at the cemetery.
