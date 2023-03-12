Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

DAVID LEE HAYNES, 83, of Charleston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was a devout Christian, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member, teacher, and served on the board of Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.

He was born September 5, 1939 to the late Murlie and Theodore Haynes. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony David Haynes; and his sister, Janet Scragg.

Tags

Recommended for you