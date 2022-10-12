DAVID LYNN "DAVE" ELLIS, 81, of Charleston, son of the late David Leon Ellis and Carma Lee Ellis, died October 8, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Danny Ellis (surviving wife and sister-law-law,
Becky Ellis.)
Surviving, beloved wife of 59 years, Mary R. Ellis; son, Paul D. Ellis and his wife, Kimberly M. Ellis who is also David's "daughter"-in-law; grandchildren, Katherine "Kat" M. Ellis, David "Alec" A. Ellis, William "Will" M. Ellis; niece, Cassandra "Cassie" Allara (R.K. Allara, husband) and their children, McKabe, Xander and Brock; nephew, Jeffrey "Jeff" Ellis.
Dave was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where he played the drums in the marching band. Later in life he earned a Bachelor of Science from Morris Harvey College/The University of Charleston, which he completed over a period of approximately 14 years by taking night classes each semester until he earned his degree. Dave enlisted in the United States Airforce after graduating from high school and served 4 years of active service, the majority of which he spent stationed in Okinawa, Japan, working as a communications officer during the early staging of what became the Vietnam War.
After his military service, Dave began working at C&P Telephone Company as a line maintenance technician and then in telephone long-distance security. He had an extraordinary work ethic, was honest to a fault, and was never late for anything, ever. He quickly worked his way into management, supervising telecommunication infrastructure expansion and innovation. By the time he retired after 30+ years of service (and after being a part of the corporate evolution of AT&T's "Ma Bell" to Bell Atlantic to Verizon), he had spent years overseeing and advising on the expansion, upgrade and switchovers required to provide (then) modern day telecommunications in our region. After retirement, he continued to consult for both AT&T and Verizon to provide experience and insight in solving complicated telecommunication system and infrastructure problems. He was forever loyal to his chosen profession and what the telecommunication industry had achieved and made sure to put a bright orange C&P bell sticker on the back bumper of every car he ever owned.
Dave's second love (Mary was his first) was amateur "ham" radio, something he became fond of as a boy when he passed his Novice test and received his first ham license, KN8NBH as a 17-year old in 1958. "Dave" would become K8MBH and, during his time in the military, he operated as KR6KS and KR6DO while stationed in Okinawa in 1961-62. Over the course of his 64 years in ham radio as K8MBH, and as WA8WV since November '96, David built a world-class ham radio station at his Hillsdale location overlooking Charleston where he achieved many prestigious awards for his participation in the hobby. He was an outstanding Morse code operator and loved the thrill of operating Morse in world contests and contacting distant (DX) stations. Dave achieved the pinnacle award in ham radio as a DXer earning the prestigious #1 Honor Roll from the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) for having made two-way contact with 355 "countries" over the course of his ham career. Dave was active with the local Kanawha Amateur Radio Club, the West Virginia DX Association and was a lifetime member of the ARRL.
He was an avid runner, a fan of Bill Rodgers, and started wearing Brooks running shoes when the only way you could get them in Charleston was through mail order. He ran the Charleston Distance Run for 20 years and completed several marathons, including the New York and Marine Corps Marathons. After he passed the age of 50, he decided to add biking and swimming to his exercise regimen for the purpose of becoming a triathlete. He then successfully completed 5 triathlons in his 50s and 60s. Dave was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and, in his younger years, was an active Boy Scout, troop leader, Buckskin Council Leader, and Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. The pinnacle of his outdoor adventures was a two-week backpacking trek with his son through the wilderness of Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. In his retirement years he continued exploring the world, traveling with Mary to the Holy Lands, Ecuador, and the Galapagos Islands. Dave was a "Mung" guy and over the years he crafted several "Mungs" selected for publication by the Charleston Gazette back when that was a thing. Also in his retirement years, when he was not talking to someone in another country on his Ham Radio, Dave enjoyed going to the YMCA, listening to Simon & Garfunkel or Seals & Crofts in his car, walking through the Charleston Town Center and drinking coffee at Starbucks to "people watch", staying in touch with his close friends Bob, Sonny, and Hal, relaxing with Mary and their Shelties, and talking with his three grandchildren, all of whom he loved very, very much.
His last thoughts, which he shared aloud to his loved ones repeatedly during his remaining weeks on earth, were that he was at peace with the Lord and would love his wife, Mary, and his family members for ever and ever. He will be forever missed by his family.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane, Charleston, WV 25312. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.