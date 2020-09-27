DEBORAH M. "DEBBIE" ASHWORTH, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on March 26, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Leo F. and Margaret G. Moses.
She was a graduate of George Washington High School. After high school, she went to work for her father, Dr. Leo Moses, in his dentist office, for a short time. Debbie started working as a substitute cook in Kanawha County Schools and she later went on to be a Head Cook. Her biggest accomplishment came when Lincoln Jr. High and Wilson Jr. High consolidated and became Stonewall Jackson Middle School, where she was selected to be the first cafeteria manager. She retired from the school system after 18 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Zachary Mitchell; Kyra and Kendra Zickefoose-Ashworth; and brothers, Donald Moses, Doug Moses and David Moses.
She leaves behind her three children, Dawn, Misti and Matt Ashworth, all of Charleston. Her grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart, Noah, Robbie, Jayden, Takiyah, Kaydence and Presley. She also leaves behind extended family and friends that knew and loved her.
Mom loved to cook, play cards, work crossword puzzles, play bingo and knit. She often spent times knitting blankets for her grandkids or scarfs for her family and friends. To her grandkids, she was Siti, and she enjoyed watching them grow up, taking them to get their pictures made, playing games with them, and watching them color eggs at Easter and make cookies and decorate ornaments at Christmas. She later enjoyed when they came and played Bingo with her.
Mom wasn't just a mom to her kids, but she was a mom to many kids that she met through Kanawha County Schools. She always had a smile on her face and hugs to give out. We will miss her more than she will ever know.
Service will be Tuesday September 29, at 11 a.m., at Bollinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.