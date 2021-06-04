DELIA LOWE LAND 96, of Charleston, passed away on June 1, 2021 at her home. A loving mother and wife, Delia enjoyed gardening, ceramics and growing flowers. She also made the best homemade biscuits ever!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Stafford Land, and survived by her children and their families; Russ (Emily) of Franklin, TN, Ron (Cathy) of Apollo, PA; Debbie (Chris) of Charleston and Carol McCrary (George) of Raleigh, NC. Delia is also survived by six grandchildren, Melanie Barnes, (Chris), Jamie Land (Heather), Lizzie McMurtry (Kai), William Land (Carly), Maggie Land and Samantha McCrary, and one great-grandson, Miller James Land born on June 1, 2021.
She is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Bess Foster and Maria Land and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be Friday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Arrangements by Bollinger Funeral Home.
Unfortunately, no biscuits will be served.