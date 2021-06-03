Thank you for Reading.

DELIA S. LAND, 96, of Charleston, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at home. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

