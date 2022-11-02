Bollinger Funeral Home
DENNIS OVERTON "CHAMP" KERNS, 75, loving husband of Dorothy Staats Kerns, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born August 5th, 1947, in Charleston, West Virginia. Champ was well known in the Charleston area and was the founder of Viking Video & Music, Inc. A son of the late David Albert Kerns, Sr. and Jean Evelyn Helmick Kerns. Survivors other than his wife include three siblings, Peggy Lou Shaffer (Joe Shaffer), Debbie Jean Mahan (Gary Mahan), and Pat Wayne Kerns. Three children, Kathryn Carson "K.C." Baldwin, Brandon Todd Kerns (Sherry Lupardus Kerns), and Kristen Elizabeth "Kit" Hambrick (Bradley Matthew Hambrick). Three grandchildren, Alexandria Page Kerns (Sebastian Devin Torres), Chandler Zane Kerns, and Carson Elizabeth Ann Baldwin. As well as numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Clida Ann Rose, Terri Denise Gardner, David Albert "Red" Kerns, Jr., Larry Allen Kerns, Billy Joe Kerns, and Donald Carey "Donnie" Kerns.
Service will be 12 Noon Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, WV.