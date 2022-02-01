Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
With extreme sorrow the Lawman family announces the passing of DIANA BRUCE LAWMAN (85) of Cross Lanes, WV, Diane, died peacefully with her loving children by her side on January 14th, 2022.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and confidante, she will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She was the daughter and only child of now deceased parents, David Bruce and Opal Helen Hankey. Surviving husband of 66 years, John Barrett Lawman; children, Nikola Dawn Lawman, John Barrett Lawman Jr. (spouse Shannon), Terrace Augusta Nason (spouse Andrew); grandchildren, Brady, Shawn, and Hayley Lawman, Sarah, Jacob, and David Nason; cousin, David Allman (spouse Peggy) of Bridgeport, WV, and of course, her special dog, Rosie!
Diane graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, WV. She attended WVU and married her high school sweetheart. Diane was a lifelong avid WVU fan. In her early adult days, she worked for Social Services in Charleston, WV. She eventually started working in the Oil and Gas Industry, and did so for many years.
Diane loved reading and was very, very passionate about her family. She loved cooking for them and was happiest surrounded by her family especially during holidays. Diane's love of animals was immeasurable and she gave generously to many, many charities.
We would like to extend a special "thank you" to friend Tara McClure for her loving kindness and care for Diane, especially during the past six months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or any other charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date not yet determined.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.