Diane Marie Kilpatrick
DIANE MARIE KILPATRICK, 55, beloved first-born daughter, oldest sister, and single mother of twins, passed away on April 9, 2022, losing her fight against COVID-19. Her journey began in Puerto Rico, born to Paul and Becky (Warder), surviving, before she later moved to Charleston as a child. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School where she was a member of the VIPs Show Choir. She had resided in Falls Church, VA, and Joliet, IL for a number of years before working for Mountaineer Fabricators of Nitro, WV, for nearly 20 years. She was an avid fan of the WV Mountaineers, having attended too many home and away games to recount. She is also survived by her beloved twins, Keara and Sean of Charleston; brother, Bob of South Charleston; sister, Sandie of Tallahassee, Florida; aunt, Mary Lu Edick (Warder) of Santa Barbara, California, and a large family of cousins and friends. There were many other children who considered her a second mother.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Bollinger Funeral Home at 420 Lee Street in Charleston. Attendees should honor Diane's loyalty to the Mountaineers by wearing their Blue and Gold. In lieu of flowers, please donate to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.