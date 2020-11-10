DON ALLEN HERMANSDORFER, loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after becoming ill with COVID-19. Don was born on October 4,1937, in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence E. Hermansdorfer and Ada M. Ankrom and his brother, Roy L. Hermansdorfer.
Don was an expert telephone system installer and repairman and retired from AT&T, American Telephone & Wiring and Black Box. He was a graduate of Charleston High School.
Don had an unwavering faith in God and he and his family sang together in churches throughout West Virginia for over 30 years, spreading the gospel. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Ann Hermansdorfer; his brother, Joe Hermansdorfer (Dolores); three daughters: Judy Proctor (Jeff), Karen Clendenin (Ben Matthews) and Nancy Butler (Harold); five grandchildren: Jason Proctor (Courtney), Tyler Clendenin, Brock Clendenin, Jared Proctor (Carly) and Ella Butler; two great-grandchildren: Luke Proctor and Jack Proctor; and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends who loved him.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the ICU nursing staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital for the excellent professional and compassionate care they provided.
Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for family with Rev. Al Mendez and Rev. Lee Swor officiating. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Bollinger Funeral Home.