DONALD G. WILLIAMSON, of Charleston, a beloved child of God, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2021.
Don was born April 30, 1941 in Dunbar, WV. He was the son of the John and Ruby Williamson and also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Williamson, Norman Williamson, Joyce Middleton, Maxine Edens, Ronald Williamson, and beloved daughter, Michele Williamson. Don graduated from Stonewall High School and served his country in the US Navy. He was a member of St Mark's United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Don retired as a registered representative from Poca Valley Financial following a 27-year career with Prudential Insurance. Don's fun, outgoing personality and kind generous spirit endeared him to his friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, horse racing, skiing, watching high school sports and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a good friend, loving husband, dad and paw paw.
Surviving, wife, Pam; daughters, Sydney, at home, Donna Prowse (Jim) of Charleston, Kimberly Williamson of Charleston; grandsons, Jamie Prowse (Ashley), Dylan Williamson, both of Charleston; great-granddaughters, Abbie and Lillian Prowse; former wife, Mary Jane Williamson of Charleston; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at St Mark's United Methodist Church, Charleston, with Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi and Pastor George Webb officiating. Per CDC guidance, please wear a mask and social distance regardless of your vaccination status. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the youth group at St. Mark's UMC, 900 Washington St. E, Charleston, WV 25301. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.