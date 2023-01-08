Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

DONALD RAY HARPER, JR., 64, of Charleston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born July 25, 1958, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Donald Harper, Sr., and Betty Jo Harper (McCune). Ray was self-employed for most of his life in construction work. He attended Sissonville High School and was a member of the Class of 1975. He joined the United States Air Force after graduating and served his country.

Tags

Recommended for you