Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
DONALD RAY HARPER, JR., 64, of Charleston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born July 25, 1958, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Donald Harper, Sr., and Betty Jo Harper (McCune). Ray was self-employed for most of his life in construction work. He attended Sissonville High School and was a member of the Class of 1975. He joined the United States Air Force after graduating and served his country.
Ray enjoyed life - spending time with a few close friends and family and cheering on the WVU Mountaineers.
Ray is survived by his mother, his children: Charles Harper, Jessica Mullins (Brian) and Dawn Rae Kushner and his grandchildren: Aaron Williams, Destiny Williams, Daphne Stribula, Lilly Harper and DaQuey Harper. He is also survived by his sisters: Donna Proctor (David), Tammy Lambert, Vicki Thompson (Mike) and Marsha Lindberg.
In addition to his father, Ray was preceded in death by two brothers: Larry Harper and Jerry Harper.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Pastor David McCormick officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ray will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville, WV.
Bollinger Funeral Home, family owned and located at 420 Lee Street West, Charleston WV, is honored to serve the Harper family.