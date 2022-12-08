Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

DONNA GAIL WESTFALL MAZZELLA of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly at home on December 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Donna was born on June 18, 1949, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Betty Ellen and Delbert Gordon Westfall, Sr. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1967.

Tags

Recommended for you