DONNA GAIL WESTFALL MAZZELLA of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly at home on December 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Donna was born on June 18, 1949, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Betty Ellen and Delbert Gordon Westfall, Sr. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1967.
Donna had several names and aliases, including "The Donna" "Momma Donna," "Aunt Donna," "Mom," and, perhaps, her favorite, "Grandma." She also had multiple unique talents, including being a self-proclaimed Jeopardy champion, an avid fisherman, and a music buff of songs from the 1950s to the 1980s (because, according to her, the rest is trash.) She was, however, known to rap along word-for-word to "Ice, Ice Baby."
There are no words to express the eternal void and sorrow that will be forever felt by friends and family with her passing.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Sarah Mazzella, and son-in-law, Jonathan Rager; and the light of her life, her grandson, Jackson Edward Rager. She also leaves behind Louis Mazzella; her brothers, Delbert Westfall, Jr., and David Westfall; several nieces and nephews, whom she loved with all of her heart; and countless other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 - 6 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston 25302.