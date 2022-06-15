Bollinger Funeral Home
DONNA JEAN ATKINSON passed away quietly in her sleep Thursday morning June 9, 2022 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Donna was born to Earl Eugene and Katherine (Dozier) Nester on May 8, 1950 in Milton, West Virginia. Her father "Gene" was a machine shop foreman. Donna was raised with four siblings: Patricia, Drema, Michael, Robert. They were later joined by a baby sister, Pamela.
Donna studied at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She grew up going to church with Kenneth Nelson "Ned" Atkinson and they were married on October 23, 1971 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Kenn and Donna were proud parents of four children: Jennifer (Darin Moon), Carolyn (Dave Markham) Jeff (Rebekah) and David (Stacy). Donna used her many talents to make a home in Daegu, Korea and seven different states. If she didn't know how to do something, she learned. She loved holidays, decorations and elaborate Easter egg hunts. She was always up for an adventure.
Donna's life centered around and focused on her children and grandchildren. During the course of her life, she gathered many others under her wing and included them in her home and in her family's activities. She was a loving, thoughtful and fun Grammy to 19 grandchildren and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Katherine Nester, her five siblings, her husband of 50 years, Kenn Atkinson, her four children and nineteen grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston, West Virginia. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sissonville on June 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest near her father at Floral Hills Cemetery in Pocatalico, West Virginia.
Distant Family and Friends are invited to join a live streaming of the funeral services. Jun 18, 2022 10 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)