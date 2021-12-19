Thank you for Reading.

Donna Shinn Dillon
Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
DONNA SHINN DILLON, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2021. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and was a homemaker.

Surviving, daughter, Elizabeth Jenkins; grandson, Jesse Jenkins; great -granddaughter, Mia Jenkins; niece, Becky Shinn; nephew, Glen Shinn; 3 great-nieces.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

