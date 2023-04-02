Thank you for Reading.

DONNA SUE (TAYLOR) WILHITE, 76, of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Genesis Putnam Center.

She was born February 9, 1947. A daughter of the late Donald and Irene (Burgraff) Taylor. Also preceding her in death is one sister, Dreama Taylor.

