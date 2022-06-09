Bollinger Funeral Home
EDITH AUGUSTA McCORMICK, 91, joined her Beloved husband Clarence Harold McCormick in Heaven at 12:12 am Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Edith was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella Minner, sister, Kathleen Greer; brother, George Minner.
She was a resident at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center in Charleston, WV. Edith was a longtime member of the Charleston Mountain Mission Church.
Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Rex Kuhl; grandchildren, Amanda Starcher, Dana II & Angel Dawson, all of Bream, WV; great-grandchildren, Matthew Pittman, Michael Pittman, Katelyn Pittman, Madelyn Pittman, Dalainy Young; sisters, Betty McCormick of Proctorville, OH, Roberta Ratliff of Wilmington, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Buddie R. and Suzanne Minner of Rockport, WV.
Edith was a 1948 Graduate of Clendenin High School in Clendenin, WV. She continued her education by completing a variety of courses which included WV State, H&R Block, and the State of West Virginia. Her working career began at the age of 12, when she took over her elder brother, George's paper route. Followed by the Five & Dime, and then Robertson Parris Department Store of Clendenin, WV. Her bookkeeping talents took her to lengthy employments at H&R Block, Motor Car Supply, Bayless and Ramey Electric and the WV Department of the Health & Human Resources.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St West, Charleston, WV, with Rev. James Walter officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.