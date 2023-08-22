Bollinger Funeral Home
John Podeszwa
EDMUND "JACK" JOHN PODESZWA, JR., 84, of Charleston, WV., formerly of Athens, GA., departed this life Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Harmony at Southridge.
He was born May 30, 1939, in Wheeling, WV. A son of the late Edmund John, Sr., and Mary Ann Heffner Podeszwa. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom and nephew, David.
Jack graduated from Wheeling Central High School and West Virginia University with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
He served as employment manager at West Virginia University for many years before moving to Athens, GA in 1984 where he retired in 1999 from the university of Georgia as director of employment and employee relations. He was a long-time member of the National Rifle Association. His favorite past times were cooking and tending to his beagles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Christine Chafin Podeszwa. They spent 12 years in Morgantown, WV watching the WVU Mountaineers and then 39 years in Athens, GA, living in the same house; nephew, Michael of Pataskala, OH; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lilly of Charleston, WV; niece, Debbie Walker and family of Charleston, WV as well as several cousins and his very special Beagle, Emma.
Graveside service and visitation will be held privately at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Sissonville, WV with Rev. Mike Harper officiating. Jack will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack Podeszwa may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV 25387; Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677; or a charity of your choice.